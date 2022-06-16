 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillips celebrate 65th anniversary

Lorence and Eleanor Phillips will celebrate their 65th anniversary on June 25th. The couple were married in Dickinson, North Dakota on June 25, 1957.

Their daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Terry Jensen and their grandkids, Scott Barber, Michelle & Kurt Garrett, and Hope & Mason Nicklaus along with great grandkids Scott, Kayla, Aubrey and James; Austin , Nash and Maley would like to host a card shower in their honor.

Help us celebrate this momentous occasion by sending cards to Lorence and Eleanor at 982 CR 76, Hemingford, Nebraska 68348.

