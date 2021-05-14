PHOTOS: Alliance High School Class of 2021

The Alliance High School Class of 2021 took a “Senior Cruise” on Saturday morning. In their vehicles or vehicles they borrowed such as convertibles, trucks or jeeps, the students lined up to have their pictures taken by Steph’s Studio.

Each student was dressed in their blue or white cap and gown. Some vehicles were decorated to show their pride.

They headed back into their vehicles and took a cruise on the Butte. Stopping along the way at various spots where volunteers dropped items into their bags that had been collected from “Senior Cruise” coordinator Tami Swearingen.

From the Butte the seniors cruised by both Highland Park Nursing Home and Crossroads Assisted living.

The rest of Saturday for most seniors was spent either hosting their own graduation parties or attending their classmates.

Graduation day, Sunday, May 9, had called for a cold, wet day earlier in the week so that was no doubt on every bodies mind. The Alliance Public Schools had given out six tickets to each graduate just in case of inclement weather. Sunday afternoon rolls around and the sun was shining.