PHOTOS: Alliance High School Class of 2021

The Alliance High School Class of 2021 took a “Senior Cruise” on Saturday morning. In their vehicles or vehicles they borrowed such as convertibles, trucks or jeeps, the students lined up to have their pictures taken by Steph’s Studio.
Each student was dressed in their blue or white cap and gown. Some vehicles were decorated to show their pride.
They headed back into their vehicles and took a cruise on the Butte. Stopping along the way at various spots where volunteers dropped items into their bags that had been collected from “Senior Cruise” coordinator Tami Swearingen.
From the Butte the seniors cruised by both Highland Park Nursing Home and Crossroads Assisted living.
The rest of Saturday for most seniors was spent either hosting their own graduation parties or attending their classmates.
Graduation day, Sunday, May 9, had called for a cold, wet day earlier in the week so that was no doubt on every bodies mind. The Alliance Public Schools had given out six tickets to each graduate just in case of inclement weather. Sunday afternoon rolls around and the sun was shining.
At 2 p.m. at the Bulldog Stadium, the AHS Class of 2021 lined up at the north gate. The Alliance High School Band, directed by Jeremy Eskam played Pomp and Circumstance as the graduates walked the track towards their seats.
The class colors were silver and navy blue and the class flower was a white rose. The class motto was a quote by William Brown, “I’ll take the good with the bad and never regret the past. I’ll never take the present for granted, because the future is coming fast.” Class sponsors were Mrs. Brigit Harris and Mrs. Brandy Stark.
After the band played the National Anthem, AHS Principal George Clear delivered the opening speech. He then recognized students that were Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Cum Laude.
- Summa Cum Laude – Saphina Achi, Courtney K. Cox, Kaitlyn Marie Johnson, Jackson Carter Moomey, and Calysta Marie Trevino.
- Magna Cum Laude – Bryson Dean Darveau, Kelsey Diane Horton, and Shaylee Rae Messersmith.
- Cum Laude – Shawna Eve Banks, Lizbeth Annie Carrillo, and Parker Kenneth Dahlberg.
2021 Senior Speakers Saphina Achi and Parker Dahlberg both delivered their speeches. Scholarships were announced as well as introduction of those joining the US Military Service.
- United States Air Force – Gatlin Dakota Schnell
- United States Army – Asa J. Johnson
- Army National Guard – Parker Kenneth Dahlberg
- South Dakota Army National Guard – Bryson Dean Darveau
- United States Marine Corps – Ethan Wayne Heisler, Jaxon Scott Minnick, and Michael VanKerrebrook
- United States Navy – Manuel Montemayor – Delatoree III and Christopher Jacob Torres
The Class of 2021 was presented and diplomas were handed out by Alliance School Board members.
The class song, “You’re Gonna Miss This”, by Trace Adkins was played as the students took to the track. They were introduced as the Alliance High School Class of 2021 as they were asked to move their tassels from right to left. Cheers erupted and hats were tossed in the air. Congratulations AHS Class of 2021!