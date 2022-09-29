Pick up newspapers at museum

Visit the upstairs gallery at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center where there are stacks of newspapers, books, scrapbooking supplies, magazines and other goodies.

Browse through the newspapers dated anywhere from nearly 100 years old to recent from Hemingford Ledger’s to a variety of Alliance papers.

“You are welcome to take what you wish for your reading or scrapbooking needs,” said museum director Becci Thomas. “There are some Worley pictures and some Times Herald pictures that we are looking at getting rid of too. A lot of these are duplicates or we don’t know who they are. The public is welcome to come and look and take what they’d like.”

But hurry down, don’t wait: the newspapers and other things will only be there for your browsing pleasure until Tuesday, Oct. 4. They will then be hauled out for disposal.

The Knight Museum will move to their winter hours starting this Saturday, Oct. 1.

Museum winter hours

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed