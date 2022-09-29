 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick up newspapers at museum

Hemingford Ledger dated Oct., 24, 1940, featuring latest shows scheduled at the Roxy, all set for The Big Day in Hemingford, and popular young couple married Sunday. 

Visit the upstairs gallery at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center where there are stacks of newspapers, books, scrapbooking supplies, magazines and other goodies.

Browse through the newspapers dated anywhere from nearly 100 years old to recent from Hemingford Ledger’s to a variety of Alliance papers.

“You are welcome to take what you wish for your reading or scrapbooking needs,” said museum director Becci Thomas. “There are some Worley pictures and some Times Herald pictures that we are looking at getting rid of too. A lot of these are duplicates or we don’t know who they are. The public is welcome to come and look and take what they’d like.”

Check out this Ledger from last year. If you need a copy for your scrapbook of this Ledger or other newspapers stop by the Knight Museum before Tuesday.

But hurry down, don’t wait: the newspapers and other things will only be there for your browsing pleasure until Tuesday, Oct. 4. They will then be hauled out for disposal.

The Knight Museum will move to their winter hours starting this Saturday, Oct. 1.

Museum winter hours

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

