Yo ho, ho! And a bottle of rum! A pirate’s life for me!

Captain Blackboot’s (Taren Hunter) and his band of pirates looked for their lost treasure during the Hemingford Dinner Theater in front of a sold out crowd this weekend. The back to back shows featured comedy and drama as the cast of Hemingford students performed and served a spaghetti dinner during intermission.

The pirates interrupted a group of ornithologists (bird scientists played by Carlye Kresl, Boady Hunter and Madi Meek) as they searched for a duck on the island while being accompanied by a reporter (Grace Lilley-Gitch). A rival band of female pirates led by Scurvy Sal (Lilly Hasenauer) spiced things up. Sal threatened that if Blackboot didn’t share the treasure, she will use a secret weapon to get it (dancing girls).

Blackboot ordered two of his men to disguise themselves as women (Ethan Plog and Porter Sorensen) to spy on Sal and discover her secret weapon. But when Sal’s pirates find Blackboot’s spies, they mistake them for dancing girls and force them to dance until their secret is discovered.

The queen (Laney Dahlberg) and her assistant (Adde Bryner) visit the island with special treasures, there was a castaway (Sofia Gomez) with a secret and the scientists find their rare duck.

The show was directed by Tabi Bryner and Gina Jespersen with Irene Prochazka coordinating the meal.

“Blackboot’s Lost Loot has been a great show to work on with this wonderful, hard working group of performers and technicians,” said Director Bryner. “It’s true, Hemingford has the best kids. We couldn’t feel more blessed getting to spend our evenings working with these students laughing and creating this show. All the hard work pays off when the show begins, and we begin to hear the audience responding to the performance, it truly is music to our ears.”

Other crew members included:

Blackboot’s Pirate Crew- Tyan Hruby, Cash Kean, and Eli Bryner

Scurvy Sal’s Pirate Crew- Ainslee Woltman, Libby Sorensen, and Breanna Schumacher

Behind the scenes- Jaxon Kean on sound and Ty Horstman on lighting