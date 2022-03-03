Power factor explained

In the Village of Hemingford Board story that ran last week it stated that fees for the power factor correction were caused by the solar field over producing power. That statement was not entirely accurate so the guys from the Village stopped by the Ledger office to explain things a little further.

“The solar farm isn’t the cause,” said Kyle Huss, Village Utilities Department Superintendent. “The solar farm has an effect on it yes, but so does the way that we have restructured all of our line. What causes power factor is basically motors; so the motors at Farmer’s Coop, the coolers at Raben’s, the coolers at Table Top, motors on your furnace for example. That’s essentially what causes that power factor to change.”

“There’s been a problem with this for years, long before either of us got here,” he added.

“It’s a load balancing issue,” said Village Lineman Josh Beck. “The power factor problem has been on on-going issue for six years I believe. The solar farm is really helping us a lot but we need to balance the load so we don’t get dinged with these fees from when the power is unbalanced.”

By definition, power factor is a measure of how effectively you are using electricity. It is usually expressed as a percentage—and the lower the percentage, the less efficient power usage is. NPPD states that they must be 90 percent or above.

“Our window is very tight,” said Beck. “We have to be near perfect in our power balance.”

“The solar farm is actually 100 percent pure power,” said Beck. “The solar panels are taking DC from the sun and turning it into perfect AC for us; this is more of a power plant issue with NPPD.”

“There’s a timing issue somewhere and none of us know where the issue is,” said Beck. “That’s why we have to get a correction study done to see where we need to go from here. We have rebuilt so much of the grid since we have both been here but there’s still an unbalance of power.”

“We have consulted with an engineer to see how to balance out the load,” he added. “Studies show that the solar farm is actually helping us. We had problems with the balance before the solar farm. Electric systems never stop growing; they just keep getting bigger and bigger every day.”

They are gathering all of the information needed for the engineers to complete the study.

“We should have everything he needs to start going forward with the study by the end of this week,” said Huss.

He will provide an update to the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees when it’s available.

“The good thing today is that through automation there’s a lot more data that we can acquire than there was 10 years ago,” said Beck. “If they were having power factor issues 10 years ago there’s a lot more data today so we can really pinpoint our problem.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.