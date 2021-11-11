Preserving a school year

Consider the humble school yearbook.

Do you remember the last time you dug out your old high school yearbook and spent time reminiscing over the good times, and the bad? Do you know where your high school yearbook is?

Well, have you ever stopped to think how much time and energy goes into making a high school yearbook?

Yearbook class students attend most school sporting events to take photos as well as capture photos from around the school throughout the year.

School yearbooks have been around for centuries. Like other institutions of society, they have evolved along with the schools they represent.

Today’s yearbooks trace their roots back to the earliest known predecessors from the 17th century when they were little more than scrapbooks signed by classmates and teachers. Before the invention of photography, yearbooks were often composed by the individual student. Class and school events were memorialized through the inclusion of cut flowers, notes and articles about events, and even locks of hair.