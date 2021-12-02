Principal among resignations accepted by school board

The Hemingford School Board accepted the resignation of High School/Junior High Principal Daniel Kluver Sr. during the November meeting.
“With this letter I hereby resign from my position as Secondary Principal. I have been offered and accepted the superintendency at Wheeler Central Schools. This resignation is effective at the end of June 2022,” states Kluver’s resignation letter.
“This is a very bittersweet decision for me and my family,” the letter continues to say. We love Hemingford and what it has done for us as a family. We leave here with so many positive memories and lifelong friendships developed over the past five years. We will always have a special place in our hearts for Hemingford.”
Kluver noted, “For me it’s an opportunity to put me back closer to family. I’m from northeast Nebraska so it puts me about two hours from there and two hours from Kearney where my wife’s family is. With our boys growing up and being as active as they are it would be nice if the grandparents were given the opportunity to participate more in their lives.”
“I would like to thank you Mr. Kluver for coming in and making some of the changes that needed to be made,” said Board President Justin Ansley. “You’ve done a good job for us.”
His wife, Michelle Kluver, is the Spanish Teacher at Hemingford Public Schools and also turned in a letter of resignation stating something similar but adding, “If my position of Spanish Teacher is not able to be filled and I have not found employment at or around Wheeler Central, I would be interested in continuing Spanish instruction via distance learning.”
The board accepted her letter along with three others.
Teacher/librarian Jill Hurtt wrote, “Please accept my letter of resignation from my position as teacher and librarian at Hemingford Public Schools, effective at the end of the 2021-22 contract year. I have enjoyed working at Hemingford over the past eight years and appreciate everything that the board, administrators, faculty, and staff have done for me during this time. Hemingford truly has some of the best students I have ever worked with and I will be sorry to say goodbye to everyone, but I plan to take a position that will allow me to move closer to my family for the 2022-23 school year.”
Kelly Horn wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I am submitting my resignation from Hemingford Public Schools at the end of the 2021-22 school year. I have worked for the Hemingford Public Schools for the past 20 years. During this time my life has been touched by many students, parents, and faculty members. As a result I have become a better person as well as a better teacher. The memories I have will remain with me far into the future.”
Dee Hannaford wrote, “Please accept my resignation from Hemingford Public Schools at the end of the 2021-22 school year. After 34 years of service in education it is my wish to retire and take advantage of the Early Retirement Program. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and am honored to have had the opportunity to touch the lives of so many students. I have experienced growth both professionally and personally while working and learning among others at Hemingford Public Schools… Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this school system for the last 13 years.”
During the public comment section, Hemingford resident Sarah Lilley spoke.
“I just wanted to ask about our school lunch program, how it’s funded and how we can make it better,” said Lilley.
My child came home and was upset because there’s a child in her class who’s needs are clearly not being met at home so he asked if he could go back for seconds but he was told no because he was on ‘the list’ in the lunch room. For their social and emotional development it is not appropriate to announce those kinds of things in the lunch room that his bill has not been paid so he was on the list.”
Lilley noted that issue needed to be addressed but that was not the reason for the question.
“My daughter was upset that he was not given an adequate amount of food so she went back and got seconds to give to him. She came home and we had a conversation but I wanted to have a conversation with you. What are we as a school doing to make sure that kids don’t go hungry. I know that we have the backpack program but what else are we doing? If students are on free or reduced lunches why do they need to be on a list at all?”
“I know that myself, as a daycare can feed a child three meals a day but sometimes they eat four so I just eat that fourth one and I’m okay doing that. So can the school just eat it when kids want seconds?”
“We’re required to charge for seconds by the program,” said Superintendent Charles Isom.
“I worry that five chicken nuggets are not going to get a kid through the weekend if the next meal isn’t until Monday when they come back,” Lilley added. “Can you give them a peanut butter sandwich or is there something that we as a community can do?”
“I don’t need an answer tonight but I just wanted to ask if there was something we could do,” said Lilley. “Is there some way that we can adopt a family or something that we can do as a community to make sure that these kids are successful?”
“I’ve donated to the lunch program myself to help take care of the situation,” said Isom. “I encourage anyone that would like to, to donate to the lunch program.”
The next school board meeting will be on December 13 at 5 p.m. the Christmas Music Program will follow in the big gym at 6:30 p.m.