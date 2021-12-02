Principal among resignations accepted by school board

During the public comment section, Hemingford resident Sarah Lilley spoke.

“I just wanted to ask about our school lunch program, how it’s funded and how we can make it better,” said Lilley.

My child came home and was upset because there’s a child in her class who’s needs are clearly not being met at home so he asked if he could go back for seconds but he was told no because he was on ‘the list’ in the lunch room. For their social and emotional development it is not appropriate to announce those kinds of things in the lunch room that his bill has not been paid so he was on the list.”

Lilley noted that issue needed to be addressed but that was not the reason for the question.

“My daughter was upset that he was not given an adequate amount of food so she went back and got seconds to give to him. She came home and we had a conversation but I wanted to have a conversation with you. What are we as a school doing to make sure that kids don’t go hungry. I know that we have the backpack program but what else are we doing? If students are on free or reduced lunches why do they need to be on a list at all?”