Property taxes due August 31

Box Butte County Treasurer Valery Bell reminds residents the second half of the 2021 real estate taxes and personal property taxes are due Aug. 31. Avoid delinquent interest charges by paying property tax bills on or before Aug. 31.

Avoid long lines at the Treasurer’s office by mailing tax receipts with check to the office: PO Box 655, Alliance, NE 69301, postmarked by Aug. 31.

Or go to www.nebraskataxesonline.us on or before Aug. 31.

We also have a drop by on 6th Street near the alley between Laramie and Box Butte.

Treasurer’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.