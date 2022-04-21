Raben's Market honored as 2022 Business of the Year by Chamber of Commerce

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 19. After the meeting members of the Chamber presented special awards to businesses in Hemingford.

Raben’s Market was honored as the 2022 Business of the Year. Owner Mike Raben was surprised with the news and a plaque while he was busy at work behind the meat counter.

“Wow this is a shock,” Raben said with a smile. “It has not been an easy last couple of years by any means so this means a lot. I’d like to thank the community for their continued support.”

The group headed down the block to the American Legion James Barry Post 9 where they surprised Legion Supper Club Manager Margaret Hansen with the Spirit of Hemingford award.

“I honestly would not have been able to open the Legion back up if it not were for the help and support of the volunteers and the community,” said Hansen. “I’m sure glad to be open again.”

The third award is the Legacy Award that will be presented to Pat’s Creative at a later date.

These awards were voted on by Chamber members as a way to honor businesses in Hemingford.

During the meeting the Chamber members present discussed other Chamber news.

“We are so happy to announce that Bands on the Butte will be back this summer,” said Hemingford Chamber President Marcie Thomas.

Bands on the Butte is scheduled for Friday, June 17 with the band Blue Street playing. Blue Street played last year and seemed to be a big hit. This is a family friendly event. Please bring your I.D. if you plan to buy alcohol and a lawn chair if you’d like a place to sit. The Swim Team will be selling something once again for a fundraiser for the team and the Splash Pad Project. Other news on Bands on the Butte will be released as it is received.

“It was cold last year so pray for warmer weather this year,” said Thomas.

