Reading the epi curve

Panhandle COVID-19 cases remain on the downward trend this week, although the confirmed cases by age show more equal distribution. Despite the lower numbers, health officials remain adamant in their call for people to consider vaccination.

Confirmed cases over the last seven days were 55, according to the Panhandle Public Health District dashboard as of Wednesday, Feb. 23. Last week, the Star-Herald reported the number dropped below 100 positive cases based upon the dashboard number on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

“We’ve seen a drastic decrease in cases from our all-time high on Jan. 16,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “We’ve seen a steady decline where our last seven-day rolling cases for the Panhandle this week was only 55 cases.”

Schnell said while that is good news, the public should not drop its guard. One way to keep transmission down is to get vaccinated, Schnell said.

“We are still recommending for people to get vaccinated,” she said. “One of the things that we are seeing is the need for a booster has been proven, so people who have maybe gotten their first two primary vaccines to really think about getting that booster because there is a possibility of another surge in cases or another variant on the horizon maybe this summer.”

Wednesday’s dashboard numbers saw a fairly even distribution across six of the nine age groups, with none of the age groups having more than 13 confirmed cases within the past week compared to the previous week’s totals indicating numbers between 10 and 15 cases for seven of the age groups.

The Panhandle also saw another drop in last week’s positivity rate from 9.0% to 4.2%. This is one of the most important metrics used to track the spread of COVID-19 as it measures how prevalent positive cases of COVID-19 are across the Panhandle, when compared to the number of tests being done.

The reported case rate was 63.75 per 100,000. That metric allows health officials across the state and nation to compare cases numbers, despite population variability.

“Data put into terms per 100,000 residents helps us compare larger and smaller counties more easily,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “So basically it means the 55 actual cases we had in the past 7 days would be equivalent to 63.75 if our population was 100,000.”

Schnell said health officials also look at the epi (epidemic) curve, which shows what has happened to the number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths over time. When looking at the PPHD dashboard, there is a spike in cases in January that has since come down.

“If you look at that, we can compare how that curve lays out with that at the state and nation,” Schnell said. “Pretty much with omicron, that drastic increase and that drastic decrease is pretty much what we’re seeing across the nation, locally and state.”

