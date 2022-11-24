Recipes for the Perfect Turkey Day from Hemingford Kindergarten

Mrs. Frost’s Kindergarten Class would like to wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

The students helped to write down the ingredients and instructions that are sure to make their 2022 Thanksgiving meal memorable.

Eggs

Sugar

Stuff you put in coffee

Cheesy Crackers

We will go to the store and get a turkey. Then you will need to put the ingredients into a bowl. Then you will need to cook the turkey on the stove. You will need to cook it for 20 minutes on medium hot. Take it off the stove and put it on a plate to eat it. I am going to enjoy my meal with Mommy, Daddy and sissy!

By Colette Arneson

~

Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Turkey

Hot Cocoa

We will drive to the store, to get a turkey. Grandma gets turkey sauce and pepper and salt. Then she will put it on the stove. We cook it for 10 minutes, on cold or warm. We will eat it outside. I will eat with my family.

By Jessa McDonough

~

Cookies

Other snacks

Strawberries

Milk

I am going to have turkey, chicken and something else. Mom will go to the store and get turkey and chicken. Sometimes we will have bacon and macaroni. She will put it in a bowl and cook it in the oven. For I don’t know, 40 minutes I think. Or when it dings, she will put salt and pepper on it. Then on a big plate we will eat it with Dad, Harper, Carter, Jaxson and Mom. We will go to the park and play later.

By Emberly Henderson

~

Milk

Butter

Sugar

Flour

I think Dad will go to the store and get a turkey. He might get some mashed potatoes and dessert. I hope he gets some pumpkin pie and cereal because that is my favorite. Peanut butter, gravy, and jelly. He will cook it in the oven, for a little bit then take it out and let it cool off. It will be super hot. He might check to see how hot it is with this temperature thingy. He will have to get everything off the table because we will have a lot of food. We might just have to make cupcakes. I do plan on coloring some pictures before eating with my whole family.

By Emma Foster

~

Milk

Chips

Turkey

Dip

Mom already has our turkey. She went to the grocery store. She picked it out by herself. We will cook it in the oven for 6 minutes at 70 degrees. Take the turkey out and put it on a plate, she will have to cut it and eat it with forks. I will enjoy it with all my family.

By Deacon Payne

~

Salt

Pepper

Mayo

Turkey

So a long time ago, mom shot a turkey. And it has been in the fridge. It has already turned into a chicken. We will bring the turkey to Nina’s house. Nina will cook it. She will put it in the oven, for 50 hours at 30 degrees. We will invite some visitors. We will need to take it out of the oven and eat it with my family.

By Jersey Long

~

Milk

Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Baking Oil

We will go to the store, Mom will pick out the turkey. Then she will pay for it and take it home. She will put it on the stove for 10 minutes at hot degrees. Take it out of the stove. You will need it for Thanksgiving. I will enjoy Thanksgiving with my family.

By Michael Sierra

~

Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Turkey

Fish

My mom is going to go to the store. She will come back and make it. She will cook it on the stove. She will cook it for 6 to 7 minutes. It will be hot temperature. We will wait until it cools. I will play while I wait for it to cool. I will come into the kitsch and look at it. We will go to the living room and eat. I will eat with my family.

By Amber Mazanec

~

Broccoli

Noodles

Meat

Salt and Pepper

My mom or my dad will get the turkey. I’m not sure who will get it. They will get it at Walmart. We will also pick up pumpkin pie. We will take it home. Mom will do the cooking. She will cook it on the stove. She will need to cook it for 5 minutes. It will need to be set on warm. We will get out the plates, forks, knives and will eat it with my family. I’m excited because my Birthday is on Thanksgiving! Happy Birthday!!

By Elijah Blue

~

Cheese

Cookies

Crab

Pop

We are going to have corn, pea because they are healthy. We will have turkey, ham and crab. We will eat that first. We will get our food from the store. Jay Jay is the cook and mommy will help. She will always try her best. She will have to cook it on the stove. She will cook for 10 or maybe 5 minutes. She will cook some popcorn after that. After mommy is done and it’s dark. Then we will brush our teeth and go to bed.

By Kryslyn Schultz