Recipes for the Perfect Turkey Day from Hemingford Students
Mrs. Frost’s Kindergarten Class would like to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!

To make your 2020 Thanksgiving meal more memorable and a little different this year, they have come up with some delicious recipes.

By Archer Niemier

Pickles

Sprinkles

Frosting

Chocolate Cake

You will cook your turkey in the oven at 1 degree for 3 mins. I will enjoy it with my family and everyone I know.

By Jed Rodrigues

Apples

Oranges

Milk

Water

I will get my turkey from the farm. Take the feather off. Cook the turkey in the oven at 10 degrees for 5 minutes. Wait for the turkey to be done. I will enjoy it with my mom.

By Aleah Monroy

Cookies

Popsicles

Yogurts

Macaroni

My mom and I aren't going to Grandma’s. I would get my turkey from the turkey store. Go back home and cook it. Cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. When it’s done, take it out of the oven and put it on a plate. Carry it to the table, when it’s still warm. I’ll eat it with Ryker, he is my cousin. When we are done eating we will get a snack.

By Olivia Harwood

Frosting

Bread

Meat

Cheese

I will get my turkey from the farm. Take the turkey home, I will kill it and put it in the oven. When it's done I’ll cut it. (I need to take the feathers off.) Make sure you cut it up some more. Put it on a plate and fork and eat it!

By Kymberlee Ansley

Seasoning

Pepper

Cheese

Cookies

I will pick up a turkey at the store. Go back home. You will need to put pepper on the turkey. Turn on the oven to medium hot to start out with. Cover it up and let it cool off. Not a blanket because you’ll get hair on it. I have pets and my cat sleeps with me. I will eat with mom and dad, if my brother wakes up then probably him too.

By Paislee Thompson

Salad

Turkey

Milk

Chocolate

I will get a live turkey. My dad will kill the turkey. Use scissors to cut off the feather. Put the turkey in the oven that is at 5 degrees. Cook the turkey for 10 minutes. Put the turkey on a plate. Eat it with my family.

By Audie Glodowski

Chicken

Sauces

Tater tots

Bread

I will go to the farm, my dad killed the turkey. We will freeze the parts of the turkey. Take it out of the freezer. Dad will cook the turkey on the grill. He will cook it for 5 hours. He will take it out when it's done. We will have that with drinks and I side. My favorite side is french fries.

By MaryAnn Helmink

Bread

Tomato Soup

Water

Chicken

I will get my turkey from the farm. We will cook it on the stove for 10 minutes. Take it off the stove and put it on plates. Then my family and I eat it.

By Huck Long

Left overs

Bread that is toasted

White stuff-I don’t know what it’s is

Eggs

I will get my turkey from a regular farm. Go home and cook. We will cook it in the oven 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Take the turkey out and put it on a plate. I will enjoy it with my family. That will be our dinner.

By Kinsley Furman

Meat

Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Pepper

Daddy will shoot the turkey. My papa will take the feathers off. We will cook it on the stove for 20 minutes. Put the turkey on a plate, take it to Nana’s house. We will eat it with my cousins.

By Gracie Roth

Pumpkin Pie

Turkey

Tomatoes

Candy

My mom will go to the turkey store and get a turkey. She will come home and skin the turkey. Because we don’t eat feathers. Mom will cook the turkey in the oven for 5 minutes at hot degrees. I will enjoy it with my family.

By Lucy Cullan

Strawberries

Blueberries

Eggs

Milk

My mom will get the turkey from the turkey store. Daddy will take the feathers off of the turkey. Put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Make sure you take off the tail then you can eat it. I will eat it with my sister.

By Sage Dillard

Water

Milk

Eggs

Cheese

Go to Walmart and get a turkey. Then go home and cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. Take it out of the oven when it’s done. I will eat it with my family!

By Chloe Henderson

Turkey

Pie

Mashed potatoes

Stuffing

Go to the grocery store and buy a turkey. You will need to go home and put it in the oven. You will cook it at 15 degrees. Cook it for an hour. When you're waiting, make a pie. When it's ready take it out of the oven. Put some seasonings on the turkey. Add salt if you need it. Eat it with your family and Grandma!

By James Sherlock

Hot Sauce

Peppers

Chicken noodles

Ketchup

Go to the shop and get a turkey. Bring it home and cook it. Cook it in the oven for 30ten minutes. Put rice in the turkey, then you will keep it in the kitchen. You will need to put it in the microwave until it heats up. Eat with all of your families and enjoy!

By Ty Foster

Pizza

Muffins

Cereal

Milk

Go to the store and buy a turkey. Then put it in the oven. Out some hot dogs in the turkey. Also you need Mac and Cheese. Put yogurt on top of the turkey. I will eat it with my mom and dad.

By Roselyn Herceg

Snakes

Sauces

Cereal

Chicken

There is a pile of turkeys at the house. Take the turkey and take the feathers off. Then cook it. Put it on a plate and eat it.

