Recipes for the Perfect Turkey Day from Hemingford Students

Mrs. Frost’s Kindergarten Class would like to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!

To make your 2020 Thanksgiving meal more memorable and a little different this year, they have come up with some delicious recipes.

By Archer Niemier

Pickles

Sprinkles

Frosting

Chocolate Cake

You will cook your turkey in the oven at 1 degree for 3 mins. I will enjoy it with my family and everyone I know.

By Jed Rodrigues

Apples

Oranges

Milk

Water

I will get my turkey from the farm. Take the feather off. Cook the turkey in the oven at 10 degrees for 5 minutes. Wait for the turkey to be done. I will enjoy it with my mom.

By Aleah Monroy

Cookies

Popsicles

Yogurts

Macaroni