Remember when you first realized you were a Cornhusker? I don’t remember shirts, hats, and swag like there is now.

I just remember conversations about Oklahoma and Nebraska and the big family holiday meal, had better be before the game or no one would be there to enjoy it.

We all gathered around the table, and had a great time anticipating The Big Game. Conversation was football related. No one dare said throw me a piece of bread, it would get passed on the 10 inch line of the table with an attempt to intercept, by my Uncle. But a completed Pass and touch down at the other end of the table. Then fits of laughter by everyone.

I could hardly wait for my turn. However, it seems the adult huddle had determined that the kids were not to be the quarterback, after Grandma got the excess splat of mashed potatoes on her glasses. And the umpire, my mother had to explain to the youngsters that potatoes were passed by bowl, not a handful.

So the penalized party put their hand beneath the table, where the family cheering section “Ike” gladly licked the remains of the spuds off their fingers. Which in turn caused my Aunt to throw a flag as she was grossed out and attempting not to gag. Now the two minute warning went into effect, everyone picked up their dishes and headed for the sink.

All the women quickly worked on the dishes, while the kids brought their dishes to the kitchen. They then cleared the table of all of the game.

The men of course made their way to the fridge for “a cold one” to enjoy the game with. By the time the game started on TV, the whole family was draped over all the furniture and floor. The suspense soon turned to yelling, jumping up and down, and the smallest cheer leader Ike, barking his little brains out.

I don’t remember who won and who lost. All I remember was the family together, all excited about the same thing. So my memories of the Cornhuskers, was family, good times, fun together. Just like every other family in Nebraska sitting in front of their TVs. Win or lose, our families are all still their together.

Go Big Red!!!