Remember When... Christmas was finally here. It seemed to take forever. Our family always had some sort of soup for supper and then opened our gifts Christmas Eve. (When possible, RR family). And after the fastest dinner in the world, the anticipation was over flowing and we would attack the tree. Seems most often I got to distribute the presents, I’m sure only because I was a mouthy brat, and it was just easier. While I started digging gifts out, Dad would turn on the radio, KCOW played us beautiful Christmas songs, and let us keep track of where Santa was. Then the opening of the gifts, my Dad loved his tie I got him, Mom her box of stationary. (When I was leaving home to marry, my mom gave me all that stationary and said I love you, but you have never seen me write a letter. Then it dawned on me, I never saw my father where a tie either. Oh they were good. You would have thought it was the best gift in the world.) First thing we wanted to open was Moms presents, hers were always awesome, then Dads, we would say thank you, and he would say, oh did I get that? Ya goofy family.

My most memorable gift in the world I got when I might have been about 6 years old. It was an egg carton full of vegetable puppets. Mr. Corn and Mr. Radish were my favorites. Those toys required no one else to entertain you, just your imagination and much laughter.

My brother loved his heavy, metal Tonka trucks and matchbox cars from the time he realized what wheels were.

Then time to bed, the radio said Santa was going getting close. And you best be asleep or he wouldn’t come.

Christmas morning we would go to my Grampa Cox’s, exchange presents with them. See the many cousins and aunties and uncles, we didn’t get to see often. When my Uncle Bill Broderick could be there, I always thought it was a treat just for me. He and his family lived in Montana, which seemed forever away.

I look back now on that small house and wonder how in the heck we all fit in there. My grandfather was one for big productions of whatever he did, this one was fantastic. Later years as we lost the older family, we had smaller Christmas dinners at our house, neighbors all coming cousins and friends. That truly was the definition of Joy. This I wish for all of you. Remember when Christmas thru the eyes of a child was full of memories of love and joy.

Merry Christmas all!