Remember when picking out your pumpkin was so important you couldn’t hardly stand the wait. My earliest memory was going to Missouri Market, and my brother and I would look them all over and over, until my mom had enough. Just pick one...but which one...one with lots of seeds, or a big one to make a huge smile. There were a lot of serious things to consider. Finally pumpkins were selected. Bigger seems better, and home we would head.

Now just because you got your pumpkin home, does not mean you get to carve it. Mom would say if you carve it to early, it will be rotted before the big day HALLOWEEN. So it would set out on the porch, while we waited the appropriate time. First, the trees had to finish turning their fall color, and drift to the ground. Then of course all the neighbor kids would gather to make big piles and play dog pile. Which did in fact usually have a couple of the neighborhood dogs involved in.

On TV there was a new cartoon that came on every holiday about a kid and his dog snoopy. Loved Snoopy, Charlie Brown and all their friends. This time would be, “its the great pumpkin Charlie Brown” The music took us away with the children having a Halloween party, and getting ready to go trick or treating. Meanwhile, Linus and his blue blanket would be waiting in the Pumpkin Patch with Lucy. Hoping to see the great pumpkin. Every year I had hopes the ending would change. But no, guess it was teaching kids about disappointment

early. Of course Charlie Brown and his bag full of rocks had already figured that out.

The time to start searching out costumes was next....a ghost, a cowboy, lone ranger, Cinderella. Too many to choose from. But we were supposed to put our thinking caps on, as this wasn’t a decision that could be made right away. You didn’t want to wait to long as the good ones would be gone. And other than a sheet and a ghost, mom didn’t make costumes.

Finally the day would come to get to carve our pumpkins. Mom would lay newspapers out on the dining room floor, we each had a spoon and bowl. She would take the tops off for us. Then we got to dig in “guts” up to our shoulders. All the guts and seeds to go in the bowl. (I found out after growing up cooking those seeds was pretty awesome too, however, ours went in the garbage) After completely turning ourselves orange and slimy. Faces were next, mom would draw them on for us, and help us cut them out. With a real knife. Those we weren’t allowed to mess with after my brother stuck his hand in the blender and tried to hold the blades when it was turned on. She said no more ER visits, we had to be careful.

Last but not least was the left over candles from Christmas the year before. They went in, the pumpkins went up on the TV Console, they were lit and we turned the lights off in awe of our work. It was going to be so hard to wait for Halloween now. But Halloween party at school then it was showtime!