Remember when... there was a lot of decisions a kid had to do to prepare for Christmas??

The first important thing to do was to confiscate the Sears, Montgomery Wards, and JC Penney Catalogs, find the perfect crayon and begin circling the million and one things we wanted. Just a heads up for Santa! I know now that the hours that we poured over them dreaming, we had gotten out of my moms hair. She had a peaceful existence once the catalogs were out. Then there were so many choices, Chatty Cathy doll for me, matchbox cars for my brother. So many wonderful ideas.

Then time to go downtown when they lit up the Christmas lights. Santa came in on a train, and rode on the front of the firetruck to the city auditorium to hear the children’s wishes, give us a bag of peanuts and hard candies and sometimes a piece of fruit! As we walked down the street afterward, I always marveled at the amazing Christmas lights and the beautiful store windows. Many of those windows drew us in the door for a closer look. Checking out the toys in every store, this was going to take more than one trip.

The most fun was going to Montgomery Wards, where mom got me an adorable Rudolph Pin, that when you pulled the string, his nose lit up red. And got to watch their mail system as it rode along above your head in a canister to its next stop. This was a fun place, unless mom made us try on clothes. Yeck!

Next stop would be the Kandy Snap, hoping that Mrs. Hill had made Cinnamon Apples. The smell of popcorn and cinnamon would drag you down the street and in the door before you knew what hit you! There was magic in those smells!!!

Now that we were starting to get ideas for gifts, that we would get for our family, teacher, exchange at school, friends. It surely would mean another trip downtown very soon, and hopefully to Hesteds or Woolworths. That $5 per kid would cover all of our gifts. If we were really good, maybe mom would take us to Hesteds lunch counter.

So many things, so little time...

So much magic and hope in the air. Everyone smiling, laughing and delighted at the sights and sounds.