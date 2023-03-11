Do you remember the first time you ever went to a dentist? Kids today are so lucky. ... To know a spit sink is not to love it.

We would go to Bridgeport to a fellow down there that while a very nice man. He didn't believe in using Novocain. Once mom drug us in, always me first, she knew I would be out the door in a heartbeat if I had half a chance. So, Dr. S. would come in with a metal instrument that he would put a small amount of topical deadening. He said now hold still; this is just going to feel like a mosquito bite. (I'm pretty sure that skeeter was a B52 bomber!) He used a metal shot instrument, so if he got bit, it would save his fingers. Don't think this hadn't crossed my mind to do a time or two. So next he would come in with those big ol' hands of his, they would have made great baseball mitts, and make an attempt to put his whole hand in my mouth along with a tiny mirror and poker. This was just a buildup of what was to come.

Now of course we had deep cavities, that would include a nurse holding me down, a drill that I still hear in my nightmares, smoke that smelled, and a spit sink. No sucker thing to keep you from gagging.

Ok sit up and spit.

You knew dang well it was going to be impossible to cut that big ol' slobber off. So, the doc uses your bib to finish wiping you down. If you could survive the drilling, packing all the nasty filling in was a breeze. Then the nurse would release you, and he would say, "now that wasn't so bad, was it?"

Mom would look at me sternly not to answer his question. My brother was much braver, soon we were back on our way home. Our reward for not biting, kicking, or running. Was to stop at Hatch's in Alliance where we would either get a really cool bubble bath container, Cinderella was my favorite, or these neat foam dispensers that the foam came out of an animal or bird's mouth. Last of all a milkshake from Zesto as our mouths hurt too bad to have supper. We were assured it would make us feel better.

Yep, the kids are lucky, the world has come a long way in the dentistry department. The only fun things they had back then, was the school nurse would do a big talk with the school once a year on your teeth. Afterward, they would give you a toothbrush, floss, and some awesome red tablets, that would show you where you needed to brush better. Those were fun, also, you could swap them to lunch friends for a ding dong.