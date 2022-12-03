Remember when...

We traveled by train, taking the Sandhills Rocket out of Alliance, to Omaha. Our conductors usually had on the nice coveralls, and striped engineer caps. And once in awhile, my father was the engineer on our train. We would get on board, find seats and turn them around to face each other. As it was just mom and the two of us kids. We couldn’t escape to far that way. It was so exciting watching all the different people board. Before you knew it, we were underway. Two things that would have to happen right away was getting a drink. We were big enough to do this ourselves. Get the cone shaped paper cup, and fill it from the water spout. Then of course, how can a kid not have to go to the bathroom a million times. We then would visit with folks on the train. My mother and most likely everyone in our car was praying we would go to sleep. By early morning, we had made it to Omaha. Now this was such a wonderful time. We would gather our things, leave the train and go into the Burlington Northern terminal, from there you would walk thru a tunnel across the track to the Omaha Depot better known as Union Station. This place was magic to us. A soda fountain, huge ceilings that echoed so many voices. Many pew like seats filled with people from every walk of life. I remember always looking around to see if I could find one soldier from every one of the armed services. There were shops in here, and even a barbershop. Many porters scurrying around, and at Christmas the biggest most beautiful tree that reached the ceiling. It was amazing, full of lights, bulbs, and this little girls memories. We usually laid over for a few hours, then it was time to board the Union Pacific train to take us the rest of the way. From the moment you boarded, you knew something was different. Their conductors had on fancy blue uniforms and hats. Tickets please! I was always in awe of them. Very business like, and very pleasant. Once in awhile we would get to go to the club car and have a sandwich. Was that ever the coolest. Most trips we brought our sack lunches, but to eat in the club car, required us to behave a lot longer than normal!! Soon we would roll into Iowa City. My Grandad was always the one to pick us up. You could see him as you came down the steps, he was so tall, he was easy to pick out. Big hugs and loves and then on our way home. Where grama and all the uncles were anxious to see us all. What a wonderful adventure to see them for a holiday. I wish the passenger trains still ran there. I would be the first one to get a ticket!