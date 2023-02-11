We would go out to move cattle, which was done on horseback. Calving, brandings, feeding. You name it we loved being out there. There were two chores Gert always left to my brother and I: If there were any bucket calves, feed them. And go get the eggs out of the hen house. I was thrilled for anything to do with the cows. But those chickens scared me to death. That dark ol’ stinky coop, with chickens not happy about you taking their eggs, all the wings flapping and pecking going on. I’m still terrified of birds. But will eat a chicken any chance I get!!!I loved feeding in the winter. Jess would bring out that big ol’ Caterpillar with a hay sled behind it. They would take it to a stack, use a tractor to tip it on its side. Then from the other side, pull that stack up on the sled as it righted itself. Then off to the pasture to feed those wonderful cows. They would hear us coming and mooing good morning!! One particular morning as we were all pitching hay off the sled, I rest my fork to adjust my hat, and it slipped down and the wheel broke it. I was just sick; I knew I was in trouble. My dad says, you know those are expensive, and you don’t break a man's new pitchfork. You know you will have to get a new one. I did know it would be replaced, and I told Jess I was very sorry. He just gave me a hug and told me not to worry about it. But I had cows mooing on my side for breakfast... I got after it and used my hands to throw hay. This was the best part of my life I will treasure forever. Many life lessons. Many wonderful memories I will never forget.