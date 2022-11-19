Remember When getting to eat out with the family was such a thrill.

Now of course when I was younger, there were no fast food places. You dressed properly, minded your manners, and made your parents proud.

Dad always said he wanted his kids to know how to behave in public. And it was exciting!!!

We had favorites of course. We loved the Elm grill most of all. We were always encouraged to try new things, as we could eat a hamburger at home. I found Fried Shrimp and Filet Mignon were my favorites then. First they would bring you a small relish tray and basket of crackers. Little silver cups had jalapeno cheese dip and liver pate in them. We thought that was the cats meow. I remember eating a cherry pepper the first time. Gotta tell ya, it didn’t taste like Cherry!! Oh my, what a surprise, but a glance from Dad assured me they were the bomb.

This also is where i learned about salad dressings. Funny i don’t remember ever eating salad at home. So this indeed was a treat. The waitress would bring out a dressing bowl set. A triangle of dishes with little dipped spoons in them. French, thousand Island, or rouge fort which I was about to learn was Blue Cheese. My favorite, and for you Ranch lovers, it hadn’t been invented yet.

When our steaks arrived. They were on a hot plate, with a little cow in it , mine said medium rare. Of course we took those prizes home. Dad usually got the biggest ribeye in the fridge. The plate could hardly be seen under it. What a wonderful experience. I just couldn’t wait until next time.

Another favorite spot, was the American Legion. Especially for birthdays, Each of us kids got to bring a friend for supper. It was then located on east third street. (But was later destroyed by fire) Our neighbor Irene Lewis worked the Supper Club on weekends. She was a good friend of my folks, so that made it even more special... Us girls would always choose shrimp baskets. Then at the end of the meal, Irene would bring out a small birthday cake, with a candle in it, for our table to share. Your day went from memorable to awesome. Couldn’t wait for the next family birthday. Years later after it was gone. Mom would ask the birthday kiddo, what they would like her to fix. I don’t remember what my brother chose, but he did prefer brownies over a cake. I always chose liver and onions. I don’t know if I asked for that because I liked them. Or the fact my brother didn’t. Hmmmm, somethings are probably best left alone.