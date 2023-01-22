Remember when... going to go see your grandparents, was not only fun. But you usually learned something.

I spent many summers with my Grandmother in Western Iowa. She lived in a very small town, as in population 12. In that town was a very old general store. Where you could run and get a little something, but other than a soda, you really didn’t know how many years it may have been there. Every day, after all the farmers were done in the fields, they would find their way to the store, park their tractors in the middle of the road willy nilly. And go sit on the benches in the front of the store with an orange pop and discuss their day. My Uncle Ivan referred to them as the loafers.

On Sundays, my Grandmother and Aunt Mary would get all gussied up, time for church. And of course this meant I was going too. People attended church there that came from all around. Friends and neighbors came from miles around. When asked where we had gone for the day, Uncle Ivan would tell you that we were with the Christians. He didn’t go, but he helped take care of the cemetery behind it.

Grandma taught me so many things, how to sew, how to have a proper tea, how to make jelly, how to interact with much older people who I came to adore. She had high expectations of behavior, and got it. Without ever saying a word.

I have often thanked Grama in prayers for the things she taught me. Had she not taught me to sew, I would have never had the opportunity to work as a head of wardrobe that exposed me to the world of Broadway, Ballet, Music and all the things a kid just isn’t going to ever know living where we do. My job as a stage hand and in wardrobe was the most amazing time of my life.

Another blessing from Grama, was she insisted I know how to set a proper table. So I emptied out the china cabinet. Washed every piece, then the “good silver”. Then she taught me the correct way to set the table. This would come in handy years later when my new husband and I went to his Oregon home to meet the family and spend Christmas. While Mom in law and Cindy were busy in the kitchen. I asked what I could do. She said to set the table. I went to the room with the table to see what I needed. I had never seen such a long table, and beautiful table clothes and flower centerpieces. Breath taking... So thanks to Grandma, I started bringing the dishes, silver, glasses, cups, wine glasses and fancy napkins. And prayed. My mom-in-law was a very nice lady, but she was a perfectionist and had high expectations. So I set the longest table in the world, minding every little detail. She came in to check it out, and told me it was just perfect, and very beautiful. Oh thank you Grandma!

There were so many things we did as “projects’ for Grandma, but looking back, we learned a lot of interesting, and useful things that we applied to our lives over the years. I would give anything to go back to those days of painting the out house pink, and having lemonade with Grandma in the strawberry patch.