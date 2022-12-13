Remember when...

First of all was our church pageant... Mom would dress us all up. And that was no easy feat with me, putting this tomboy in a dress was like two wildcats fighting in a burlap bag. Then to make it even worse, she would spit on a hanky and wash my face off... ewwww! One of these events stands out more than others, most likely because I heard it every Christmas for the rest of my mothers life. That year my mom was the Sunday School teacher in charge of my class.

Our Sunday school class decided to gather all the nickels we could. Wrap them in colored foil, with a ornament hook, and then one by one, hang them on the tree during the pageant. Each child was to say a little something about it. My turn came up. Mom looked nervous, as she should have. I said. "This is my nickel for the nickel tree, and"....then it fell to the floor. So I bent over, flashed the crowd, and stated... "The damn thing fell off Mom!" Who then looked like she was going to faint. I saw my Dad in the back cowering. Hmm, yep, fun times being my parents.

The second best event was going to get the Christmas tree. Back then everyone had live trees. Every store had a bunch outside their front door. Now it was our turn to go to Missouri Market with Dad to select our tree. Oh the smell of the pine was intoxicating!! We picked one, and helped Dad put it in the back of the truck. Both my brother and I climbed in with it and rode proudly home with our tree. Dad always thought bigger was better, so we of course brought home the tallest, pretties tree we could find. Dad would secure it in the holder, and then string lights. Well one year stands out, because the tree kept falling over. Dad decided the only option was to nail it to the floor. Did I mention that they had just gotten new linoleum laid a week before?! Yes it was going to get ugly. So now the tree wasn't going anywhere, and the million lights went on, and Dads favorite bubble lights. The most beautiful star ever. It had a bulb in it, with a film that heated by the bulb went around in circles, displaying beautiful lights on the walls. (Yes I still have this). Last thing was to water the tree, and place a skirt around it. Mom went for the water, came back, and while watering noticed the nails in her new floor. They had a lot to say, I don't remember it being all that merry or jolly. But it was fun to watch. Pretty sure Santa wasn't going to bring my dad anything that year...