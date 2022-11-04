Remember when you finally were old enough to vote, and have an opinion all your own?

When I turned 18 two of the things I found important to do after a talk with my Dad . Was To sign up to vote, now in our family my father was a confirmed Republican and Ronald Regan was his hero. My Mother, and more importantly Grandmother were dyed in the wool Democrats. My Grandma thought John Kennedy was the biggest thing since sliced bread.

So you can imagine the great conversations around the ol dinner table. Dad & Grandma would go head to head. He would finally say he had to do something and got up and left, she would just grin. To her that was as good as a win. Dad on this occasion was right, everyone needs to register to vote. You are an adult you have an opinions, even if he thought you were on the wrong side. And one dang good reason to vote. You don’t get to complain about anything, if you cant get down there and vote. That one i will give you Dad.

Second thing that was important to Dad and I, was to get blood typed and give blood regularly. Part of his reasoning, was he had a very rare blood type. He gave blood constantly, he actually had a blood issue, that he made too much blood, and his blood pressure would rise. So they asked him more often than others to give blood.

I was merely an A+ nothing spectacular. However, lots of people needed it. When I started giving blood in 1977, at that time storing blood was not as awesome as it is today. Like my Dad, they would call you and ask you to come up and donate. For me, it was usually when someone was going in for surgery. Or the call that says as soon as possible, usually meant an accident and they needed it bad. Either way, i knew that i was doing something to help someone else out.

When you’re old enough, vote and give blood. Help someone out, and earn the right to speak up and be counted.