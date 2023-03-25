First of all we would go through the Penny’s and Monkey Wards catalogs to find some contraption, my mother was going to make me wear to Church for Easter. We had to get that ordered early to make sure we got it. The last one I can remember was a purple silk dress, with a zillion rows of lace going around it from top to bottom, (not real slimming for a gal that was a chunky monkey) with a big ol’ purple bow tied in front. Gotta tell you, it looked great with my skinned up knees, and a chunk of hair, out of the front of my hair. (It kept falling in my face playing, so I chopped it off, much to my mothers dismay) I was warned on Easter that if my knees didn’t look better, she was going to add insult to injury, and make me wear a white leotard. And if that wasn’t all horrifying enough, black patent leather Mary Jane shoes. I tried to argue that Jesus didn’t wear shoes, That didn’t go over all that well... My brother was lucky, dress pants, white shirt, little red suit jacket and bow tie. Much more enticing I have to say. Those little chubby cheeks grinning, no wonder he was moms favorite. He was always the good one. Not fair, being oldest I did all the wrong stuff, by the time he came along they were having nervous breakdowns from me, That boy could do no wrong. But, that is another story. It was always fun to see Hesteds and Woolworths start getting their Easter baskets in... I always secretly hoped for the cowboy hat filled with goodies, or the huge stuffed bunny. All wrapped up in plastic with a huge bow on top. I don’t recall there being baskets that weren’t pre-made. I do remember though, we always had to save the bunny grass so baby Jesus would have new manager grass at Christmas! More things to be done each week until the big day.