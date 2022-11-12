Do you remember when, you said something, and didn’t realize everyone didn’t use that term.

For instance, I was on my honeymoon at a ripe old age of 18. We went out for breakfast and the waitress asked me how I would like my eggs. I replied... “Duncan”. She looked at me all funny and said she didn’t understand. I said “you know, you take your toast and dunk it in the yolk”. She started to laugh and said she had never heard of that, and said what I wanted was eggs over easy.

When we returned home I asked my mother what in the world she was thinking telling me these things and not warning me. She laughed and said there were a lot of words we used others probably had never heard of. So I began to pay a bit of attention. And I have to tell you. We make the word redneck a treasurer.

Most of my life I would say I laid some hamburger out to unthaw. Recently I was asked why I said that. You thaw it when you take it out of the fridge. Unthaw would mean you froze it.

My father always said, someone drove off in the bar pit. Which I later learned was the ditch. I assumed it was the bar crowd going home at closing and ended up in the bar pit.

Also names of folks who live in this area: Pork Chop, T-bone, Punk, Pukas, Digger, Fuzzy, Peanuts, Chip, Chunk... just to name a very few. Also many that do not use their given names. I am Tamera but I go by Tami. My brother Kevin Charles, goes by Casey. My mom was Helen but she went by Jane. How does anyone know who anyone really is. Or does it matter.

Then the regional sayings: Warsh is my favorite! Warsh the car, clothes, your hands. Yes I know there is no r in it. But even after all these years I still pronounce it as Warsh.

Then we give directions that are on no map. Turn at the “16 mile corner”: it’s actually 17 miles and it is a junction. Just past “Moo maws corner”: yep I know where to look, but if you weren’t from here you would wander around forever. Or telling someone you’re going to the dam, pits or Dunlap. Little did I know there are actually other dams but if you tell someone that lives around here that you’re going to the dam, pits or Dunlap they’ll know right where you’re going.

Last but not least is some of my favorite area sayings... We pronounce things funny....more like they sound than spelled. We live in Liance and Heminford (not ferd but it’s Craw”ferd”).

We watch the Cornhuskers, and root for our corterback.

If things are right, they are akrit. We are always fixin’ to do something, and reckon we’ll get round to it soon. If we buy a house we have invested in “realtea”. And you pay taxes on it, because we are “sposed ta”. How are you doin? “Fair ta middlin”

Aw the sights of sounds of the Panhandle. Gotta love it.