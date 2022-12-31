Remember When... New Years Eve meant getting to stay up late to ring the new year in?

When younger, my folks always had the neighbors over or went to one of their homes, and all of the kids went to someone else’s house. There were a herd of us in the neighborhood. Oldest siblings got stuck with us all. It happened one year that the kids were at our house. Vicky and Patty Lewis got stuck babysitting us. How two gals close to our age could watch us all, I don’t know. This particular year my brother climbed up on the counter and stuck his hand in the blender and held on to the blades, then turned it on. He wanted to see if he could hold onto the blades so they couldn’t go around. Well, he couldn’t. So mom and dad came home, took him to the ER, he had a bunch of stitches and missed the whole new years eve fun.

The next day, mom was making a wonderful New Years lunch, dad sharpened the knife to slice the ham. And my brother grabbed the big ol’ knife. Well being the big sister looking after the little lad, I simply walked over to him and said “Mom said you shouldn’t play with knives”. Then I pulled it from the bottom out of his hand. Slicing his hand open again, and him going back to the ER. So much for the Rose Parade, he was going to miss that too. Sheesh!

The 1970s brought a whole new meaning to New Years Eve. By then I was babysitting. Making a whole 50 cents an hour. And on New Years Eve, usually for several families. While the wages weren’t great. The tips that night were always the bomb. One time I called up Bert Warren and thanked him for the $50 tip. He about had a heart attack. Ok, my Dad put me up to it, but it was funny.

Along with babysitting, was watching Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve.. I couldn’t hardly wait for him to bring on the bands. This year that new band Three Dog Night was going to play. I loved them, and man were they cute...swoon. Life was starting to happen with me, that music insured it!

New Years Day brought going to my Grandpas again, he had a color TV and insisted we all come and watch the Tournament of Roses Parade on it. Oh it was beautiful. We would have iced sugar cookies, and watch all those beautiful flowers, floats, and bands go by. Dreaming of someday seeing it in person. After lunch of course was the Big Rose Bowl game. Always lots of yelling, at that beautiful color tv...and us kids for being a pain in the biscuits.

By the end of the day, everyone was full, tired, and full of hope for the coming New Year.

I want to wish you all a very happy New Year! Oh, and keep your hand out of the blender.