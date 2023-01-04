Remember When...

Only bad thing about resolutions is possible failure. It’s already gloomy and cold out. Adding failure to it just doesn’t seem like a good idea. So think about fun things rather than the super hard. Like perhaps playing monopoly through the mail with a friend. I have done this, we kept it up for nearly two years, until we both had our boards messed up by our dogs at the same time... Through the mail it takes a long time. But fun...Dear Tycoon, listen jerkface I landed on your horrible hotel, and whatever the rent is it can’t be worth it, its a disaster that a rat wouldn’t move into. Signed, free parking fanatic. Then the note back would be something to the effect... Dear Free Parking Fanatic, you are so tight a buffalo nickel couldn’t poop. Pay the $200 and never come back. I rolled a seven going to Park Place which I own, and love to look down on you miserly creeps. Love, Tycoon.If you have even the least imagination you can play a long time and have so much fun. The letters are so fun to get and send, my mailman used to laugh when he would bring them. He thought it was hysterical. Good Morning Free Parking, a letter for you from Tycoon.