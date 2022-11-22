Remember when Grandma would say "My land, what is this world coming to" Followed by Grandpa saying, " Its going to hell in a handbasket"

I often wonder what they would think about the world we are currently living in. These people attended church every Sunday. Had nothing but good will in their hearts.

And if you didn't like what someone else was doing, you would hear. "God gave everyone a brain to think for themselves" And even if they couldn't understand them. They took them at face value. "I like you until you give me a reason not to."

There was no one under any circumstance that were not welcome at our dinner table. There was no one that as a family you wouldn't help to make their life just a little easier. When possible. Every man, woman, or child regardless of Religion, Sex, Sex preference, income, color, Political party....whatever. Every person is worthy of respect, and love.

So now the world seems to focus on hate, difference, intolerance. These shootings running rampant make me so sad. All of the people that have died. Because someone thought they knew better by ridding the world of them. School children shot, in all cases innocent by standers. I cannot imagine how many parents have had to bury their children.

I do understand there are mental issues. But many times its racially or sexual preference related. Cant we all just let each person be who they are? No opinions, its not our job to judge. Let God take care of that one.

As the holidays roll in, let's help each other out, just a little more. Reach out to friends and family, let them know they are loved, Be the person your dog thinks you are. If we all reach out just a little more. It will make many lives so much fuller. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Spread the love!