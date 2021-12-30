Reorganization of the Village Board

“This means that we were required to take repeat samples,” stated Huss. “One sample was to be taken at the original site, one downstream, one up stream, and one at the well that ran the day the original sample was taken. Out of all four of the repeat samples one came back positive for coliform again. The sample that came back positive the second time was the upstream site. This threw us into a level 1 assessment with the state. This is the first level 1 assessment we have had since I have been employed here. It required us to fill out some paper work and to assess our water system as to where the coliform could have come from. We determined that the original site had plumbing recently done to it by the homeowner and the new water lines that were installed may have some dust or other contaminate in it that did not have time to properly flush out of the pipes before we took the sample.”