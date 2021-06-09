Ricketts speaks out on 30x30 plan at town hall meeting

“What the president has put out is a document called, ‘America the Beautiful,’ and it’s a rebranding of the 30x30 plan because apparently 30x30 was just not such a good brand. Well, unfortunately, in this document there’s just not much more information, there’s a lot of vague platitudes,” he claimed.

“But one of the things that they do say is they are not trying to permanently protect the natural state but they talk about conservation; they want to conserve. The problem is they don’t define what they mean by conserve. They also say they want to work with local folks, and this would be done in a voluntary way. Well, of course, it has to be a voluntary way because they don’t have the authority to do it any other way.”

“To get to 30%, remember, they would have to get land the size of the state of Nebraska each year for the next nine years, how do you do that on a voluntary basis?” Ricketts said.

Some residents, and Ricketts, offered their opinions on how the government might proceed with the plan.

“I know exactly how they are going to do it,” Alliance resident Jeff MacDonald said. “They are going to raise our taxes to the point that you can’t pay it so they can take it.”