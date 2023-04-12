My side kick Betty Jo and I decided it was salad day. Well, where do you go for the best salad. Pizza Hut in Alliance has a great one! We also shared some chicken wings and a personal pizza. Which automatically means we took a box of food with us! Those salads are so big, and so yummy. I’m a bone in chickie lover too...and theirs is to die for.

They have a great birthday, meeting room available. It was being used while we were there, Lions Club folks got to enjoy a great lunch and some privacy.

Our waitress was Jasmine, and she was a blast. She kept us taken care of, drinks refilled and checking often to see if we need anything. She was great.

So you don’t always have to go a long way from home for some good vittles! The new Pizza Hut at 3rd and Cody in Alliance has some great stuff going on!! See you there!