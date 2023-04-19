Road Trip with Tami

This weeks road trip found us passing through Scottsbluff, when we came across the Big Red Nebraska Popcorn Shop. It’s located at 2001 Broadway...across from Rosie’s Chinese.

We felt like kids in a candy store. There were so many flavors to choose from. They have over 50 flavors, including Bacon! Betty Jo got Bunny Tracks, Cinnamon, a multi candy and a plain one. I went for the white cheddar, garlic and parmesan and hot wings flavored. We had so much fun choosing and after filling up the counter we began to look around.

They also have all kinds of coffee beans, a whole display of different big ol’ cookies, including a peanut butter one, frosted, with a nutter butter on top it was cute. And my buddy took that dude home! The owner was so fun, funny and a joy to talk to.

They also have gift items, and my favorite, popcorn T-Shirts. It was like Christmas! The fella behind us was getting a huge bag. It was for his daughters third grade class in Bridgeport. They had earned a popcorn party! I was wishing that I was in that class. What fun.

So now everyone in my family knows what they are getting for Christmas. What great gifts popcorn is! No holiday, event, shower, whatever is complete without popcorn. Every flavor, every memory all wrapped into one! See you there!