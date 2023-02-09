Our Road trip today found us in Chadron, at Helens Pancake and Steak House. I have heard they have fantastic breakfast, but we have never managed to get there early enough. Today like always ... thinking what sounds good, salad bar. So lets head for Chadron. Helens always has a good one. Our soup was broccoli and cheddar, which was so very good. And the salad bar, fantastic is all I can say. Lettuce fixings of course but other salads as well.

Another favorite at Helens, is the hash browns. We ask for them extra crunchy and they know how to do it. Fantastic! We have had everything from burgers to steaks, to the best liver and onions anywhere. And never had anything less than a wonderful meal.

Today our waitress was Audra, she was such a sweet gal, very attentive. Stopped by several times. Probably one of my favorite waitresses I have encountered in a long time. When you stop in, ask for her, you will be glad you did. The other gals working there were a lot of fun too. Looks like it must be a great place to work. Helens is located at 950 W Highway 20 in Chadron. Or when you get to the stop sign at the junction, turn left, go up a few blocks and its on the right. They have a great menu, prices are beyond reasonable. And a great place for family or friends. See you there!