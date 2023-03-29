We were met by the owners. Who were very kind and awesome people. I had to ask him how to correctly pronounce Pigaro's as I was murdering it. He laughed and helped me out.

We ordered our corned beef and cabbage meal. Got it right then and there, and there was so much I seriously ate on it for three meals. It was fantastic! Never had I eaten corned beef that way. I was so surprised. Also surprised at given so much, not to mention only $10! I put a little BBQ sauce on it and wow that taste was so good. Each meal came with bread and I made a sandwich. Then there's the cabbage... well those folks know how to do it right. I can't hardly wait to go back.

By the time we were stuffed and ready to leave, the tables were filling up, and a line at the counter. These folks knew where to come for great food. See ya there!

I am not a huge BBQ fan, so I had not been in yet to try it. That was my first mistake! Corned Beef, yes, it was time to broaden my horizons. We stepped in to a paradise of smell, taste and beautiful decor that will knock your socks off! So we claimed a table and went up to order.