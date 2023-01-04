Road Trip with Tami

Hi all! Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. Seems like some of my best finds have been ended up being favorites forever...

Most places will be in a three hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.

This first article, I'm not going far. My Angels in Alliance is located at 117 W 3rd Street. This is their new location in town. Previous locations just were too small.

Iliana Reyes is the owner, she and her family run this wonderful place. They are well known for their tamales. But I have to tell you I am so crazy about their Enchilada plates, smothered... Best anywhere!! They also have a breakfast menu, including breakfast burritos that are amazing. Dine in or eat on the way to work.

They have take out available, but I prefer the dine in. It's a very friendly place, good food, and welcoming to kids and adults alike.

Stop in and have an awesome meal, you won't regret it!! This place is like potato chips, going once is not enough, you will find yourself their often!!