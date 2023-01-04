 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road Trip with Tami

  • 0
Road Trip with Tami

My Angels is a restaurant in Alliance that serves up homemade Mexican cuisine. 

 By Tami Swearingen Hemingford Ledger

Hi all! Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. Seems like some of my best finds have been ended up being favorites forever...

Most places will be in a three hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.  

This first article, I'm not going far.  My Angels in Alliance is located at 117 W 3rd Street.  This is their new location in town. Previous locations just were too small.
Iliana Reyes is the owner, she and her family run this wonderful place. They are well known for their tamales. But I have to tell you I am so crazy about their Enchilada plates, smothered... Best anywhere!!  They also have a breakfast menu, including breakfast burritos that are amazing. Dine in or eat on the way to work. 

People are also reading…

 
They have take out available, but I prefer the dine in. It's a very friendly place, good food, and welcoming to kids and adults alike. 
 
Stop in and have an awesome meal, you won't regret it!! This place is like potato chips, going once is not enough, you will find yourself their often!!
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

The Hemingford Holiday Play has been a staple in the community since 2007. This year the cast put on two plays, “Elf the Musical Jr.” and “A C…

New walkway built

New walkway built

Many of you may have noticed a new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those…

Steve Erdman: National Motto

Steve Erdman: National Motto

One of the bills that I will introduce next year is a bill to put posters displaying our national motto, “In God We Trust” in all of Nebraska’…

Remember When...

Remember When...

Remember When... New Years Eve meant getting to stay up late to ring the new year in?

Village Trustees take Oath

Village Trustees take Oath

Reorganization of the Village Board of Trustees was conducted during the December meeting on Tuesday, December 27 along with newly elected boa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News