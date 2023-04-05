Road Trip with Tami

My road trip this week took us to Rushville, we found a neat little place called the Bunkhouse Bar and Grill. It is a true gem of the sandhills. From the minute we walked in the door, the staff all said hi, we didn't feel like strangers. It was nice to have that greeting with the enthusiasm that is usually reserved for people you know. We sat down and Michelle our waitress came over to tell us the lunch specials and get our drink. We just loved her, awesome gal. My faithful side kick Betty Jo noticed the little chuckwagon salad bar. We both are crazy about them. And were pretty dang excited about it. So we placed our order and hit the salad bar. Lettuce salad and fixin's along with a potato salad that was awesome, a shell pasta salad, and the best Frito taco salad I ever tasted.

Amazing doesn't do it justice.

Next came our meal, I had a yummy ribeye and their French fries are so dang good, they took the shape of a wide piece of bacon that's been twisted once. Their taste was beyond fab!

Betty Jo had chicken fried steak and said hers was great too. We of course ate to much, and took some home. And plan to return soon, that salad bar tickled us. Not the biggest but the tastiest. We met one of the new owners Tom Eichenberger on the way out, and told him we had a great meal and enjoyed our visit.

Every person that worked their stopped by the table to see to our drinks and food or ask if they could get us anything else. Or just a "hey stop in again sometime."

Friendliest bunch of folks I ever met. Enjoy the Sandhills and treat yourself to a great meal! See you there!