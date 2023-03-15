Hi all! Another fun filled week of finding a treasure that is a must to do, see or eat at. This week we aren't going far. Bowl Mor lunch counter in Alliance, located at 210 Niobrara Ave. They have the best burgers anywhere. I love their mushrooms too, they start calling me as I come through the door.

They have a super varied menu. There's a special everyday that many times includes a soup, salad, and fries.

You just never know.

They have many marvelous appetizers. There is something for everyone here.

And its kind of like walking into cheers, everyone knows you, and you know so many there. Usually Bruce (Fortner) is manning the chair as you come in, with his witty comments to keep the place going. Today Nancy (Johnston) was chief cook and waitress She does it all, plus keep Perry (husband) and Bruce (brother) in line.

This family run business has been in Alliance for over five decades, they still keep the bowling, food and drinks and fun a tradition of Alliance. They also do private parties, Christmas parties, Birthday bowling and cosmic bowling. Oh and everything is handicap accessible. Once in awhile you will catch Jennifer Hartshorn in the bar area doing Karaoke. Now that girl can sing!

So plan on stopping down to the Bowl Mor...for an awesome lunch or a fun time. See you there!!