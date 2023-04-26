This weeks road trip was such a treat! It is amazing how many wonderful places are just under our nose, and we don't think about them. Well this place is definingly a go to destination! We went to the Log Cabin Restaurant in Gering. It is located at 1205 M St. You sure can't miss the place. It is indeed a log cabin.

Our first pleasure was getting to meet our waitress Tracy. Tracy has worked there for 35 years. This girl is big on hospitality, she surely is one of the best waitress's I ever have had.

First thing we spotted was an amazing salad bar. Our favorite treat, and this one would become our favorite salad bar. There of course was lettuce, and dressing. Not a bunch of toppings....because you wouldn't have room on your plate. Instead there were many different salads, all homemade, and all really awesome. Even with a one trip with a meal I knew most of my meal was going home. There were even a couple of salads I had never had before. Oh so good, I can't wait to go back.

For the meal, I had fried chicken and mashed taters, Betty Jo had a chicken fried steak and hashbrowns. It was HUGE, and thick, most chicken fries are pretty thin with lots of coating. This one was so big it looked like a cow walked by and fell apart on her plate. This also is fried on a grill, not deep fried, she said it was so tender and fantastic.

We also had homemade bread with butter with our meal.

Tracy stopped back to ask if we would like pie. Oh no, unless I put it in my pocket, that was the only way. I had no room for anything. My tummy gurgled happily as we went out the door.

The prices are oh so reasonable, its down home food. Breakfast served all day. You can set at the diner like counter, grab a booth or table and I truly believe it wont be your last trip there. I can't wait to go back. See you there!