Our Road trip today is going to take us to Hill City, South Dakota. Getting spring crazy we decided to just head north, always on the hunt for a baby buffalo or big horn Sheep. Well someone evidently cued the critters, we saw wild turkey, ducks, antelope, buffalo, deer, and one sneaky looking coyote. He watched us for a long time once he got far enough away from us to feel safe. The Black Hills are filled with spring, babies all over, green coming thru, Just a little smidge of snow up high.

Now we end up in Hill City and ready for lunch. There are many places to eat, but the Hill City Café looked inviting. It is located on the main street, right between the jerky store, and the chocolate turtle store. It has a nifty bar on food on one side, the other side is just the café. The whole place was done in beautiful wood, very rustic look. A very comfortable feeling.

The menu was varied from breakfast, which they are well known for, to buffalo, steak, ribs, you name it. So many options. Our waitress came, Betty Jo had a bacon burger and fries, and I had the buffalo burger and fries. My theory is when in Rome! Both our meals were fantastic, I don’t know what they do different with their fries, but its amazing. The servings were perfect, even though a box was still needed to take home.

Prices were good, our waitress was a nice gal, busy breaking in the new folks for the tourist season. I wouldn’t want that job! We enjoyed, ourselves while there and plan to return next time in the area! See you there!