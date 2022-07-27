‘Rolling’ right into fair week

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair is right around the corner. For 97 straight years the Box Butte County Fair has been a highlight of the summer but also a marker that summer is near an end.

This year’s theme is “Rolling through in ‘22.” A perfect theme considering we were one of the only counties in the state to have a fair in 2020 (the Covid year) and rolled on through for the next year and here we are in 2022.

Tickets to the concert and booklets for the four grandstand events are available online or by stopping in the Fair Office.

Ian Munsick tickets can be purchased for $42.50 online or $50 at the gate.

Ticket Booklets include access to the Queen Contest, Impact Wrestling, Truck & Tractor Pull, and Demolition Derby can be purchased online for $32.50 or sold separately at the gate for $10 per event.

Aside from those events, the 97th running of the Box Butte County Fair will have something for everyone Sunday, July 31 through Sunday, August 14.

The 2021 Box Butte County Fair is all about rolling through with perseverance like us tough residence of Box Butte County always have.

Below is the comprehensive schedule of Fair events:

Sunday, July 31

3:30 p.m. Gymkhana Registration

4 p.m. Gymkhana

Thursday, August 4

7 p.m. 4-H Public Fashion Show and Music Contest in the Multipurpose Hall

Saturday, August 6

8 a.m. 4-H Horse Show

Sunday, August 7

11 a.m. 4-H Cat Show

1:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Show

Monday, August 8

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enter Open Classes C, D, E, G, & H

Tuesday, August 9

5-9 p.m. FAMILY FUN NIGHT – Face painting, games, free meal, bounce house, music, cornhole, prizes

5-6 p.m. Pedal pullers registration

6 p.m. Mid-Nebraska Pedal Pullers

8 p.m. Family Glow Run

Wednesday, August 10

8 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Enter Open Class B, K, & F

11 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9 Opens

1 p.m. Hops & Berries Entry at Waterhole #9

2 p.m. Hops & Berries Contest

5 p.m. Open Poultry Show

8 p.m. FAIR QUEEN CONTEST

Thursday, August 11

8 a.m. 4-H Swine Show

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. All 4-H Exhibits Open

12 – 8 p.m. All Commercial Exhibits Open

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9 Opens

1 p.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show

5 – 9 p.m. Midway opens featuring the RockIt – Wristbands on sale at the Fair Office.

5:30 p.m. 4-H Small Animal Round Robin-Multipurpose

7 p.m. IMPACT WRESTLING *new event

Friday, August 12

8 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cow & Dairy Goat Show

9:30 a.m. 4-H Beef Show

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4-H Exhibits Open

12 – 8 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Open

12 p.m. Old Timers Picnic – Multipurpose Hall, 60 & up

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9 Opens

1:30 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show

4 p.m. 4-H Cake & Cookie Jar Auction

5 to 9 p.m. Midway opens featuring the RockIt

5:30 p.m. HEARTLAND PULLING STREET STOCK

7 p.m. 4-H Large Animal Round Robin in barn

7:30 p.m. HEARTLAND PULLING & TRACTOR PULL

9 p.m. Teen Dance – Multipurpose Hall

Saturday, August 13

6:30 a.m. 5K registration

7:30 a.m. 5K Memorial Run/Walk

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4-H Exhibits Open

10 a.m. 68th Annual Parade – Downtown to Grandstands

11 a.m. (after parade) All Exhibits Open

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Livestock Buyers BBQ – Multipurpose Hall

11 a.m. Antique Tractor Show

1 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9 Open

5 – 9 p.m. Midway opens featuring RockIt

8 p.m. CONCERT – IAN MUNSICK

9 p.m. Country Dance – Multipurpose Hall – All ages welcome!

Sunday, August 14

7 – 10 a.m. FFA Breakfast

8 to 10:30 a.m. 4-H Exhibits Released

9 a.m. Fair Worship Service in Multipurpose Hall

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Open Class Exhibits Released

1 p.m. DEMOLITION DERBY

SEE YOU AT THE FAIR!