It's getting to be that time of year again when we start looking for volunteers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign!

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for Box Butte County starts December 1st and runs through December 24th. We are asking volunteers to ring bells in Alliance at three kettle locations – Grocery Kart, Bomgaars, and Carter’s Home, Hardware & Appliance. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 4-6 pm and Saturday from 11-1 pm, 1-3 pm, and 3-5 pm.

We are excited to have a new partner in Hemingford! Volunteers are needed to ring bells at Raben’s Market on Friday from 4-6 pm and on Saturday from 11-1 pm.

How can people volunteer? Volunteers can sign up to ring bells at registertoring.com or by calling Jessica Manion at FNBO at 308-763-2167 to volunteer.

Will Salvation Army have Christmas kettles without bell ringers? We have miniature Red Counter Kettles that will be located at J&J's Pitstop, Git’N Split, and Grocery Kart Alcohol in Alliance and Rap's Liquor in Hemingford.

Are there other ways people can donate? Donors can also give by dropping off a donation payable to The Salvation Army at FNBO in Alliance, or they can donate online at registertoring.com by clicking Donate Now. Just like Red Kettle donations, these donations stay local.

The Salvation Army is a Christian church and an international charitable organization, founded in 1865 in London. The organization is active in 131 countries. Its founders sought to bring salvation to the poor, destitute, and hungry by meeting both their "physical and spiritual needs”. In the United States the organization runs thrift stores and provides economic assistance to those in need, especially after disasters or after homes have been destroyed.

How are the funds received in Box Butte County distributed? Red Kettle donations directly impact the lives of our neighbors by helping them in their time of need. The funds raised by a Salvation Army bell ringer make a year-round impact to our community through grocery, prescription, utility, motel, and medical gas voucher assistance, as well as emergency services and stranded motorist assistance.

As you are out and about in December, remember to drop those coins and bills in the Red Kettles. Thank you for supporting the Salvation Army this holiday season. The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign continues to be a part of our Christmas traditions in Box Butte County, and your donations are appreciated by so many!