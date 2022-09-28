Sasse staff to host Mobile Office in Hemingford

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced a member of his staff will be holding mobile office hours in Box Butte County on Sept. 29.
Constituent services representatives from Senator Sasse’s office offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.
The mobile office will take place at the Hemingford Public Library, located at 812 Box Butte Avenue in Hemingford, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
