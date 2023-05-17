During the system wide power outage on Sunday, May 21, the City of Alliance is anticipating running the generators at 3rd and Cody. The generators will supply power along 3rd street from Hwy 385 east to Flack Avenue. Some essential businesses will have power; however, everyone should prepare to be without power from 1 to 9 p.m.

As a result of this outage water towers and pumps will also be without power; we advise citizens to conserve water to ensure adequate fire protection.

This outage is to install new hardware on the switch that feeds the City of Alliance, and is essential for the long term health of the system.

For more information, contact Electric Superintendent, Kirby Bridge at 308-762-1907.