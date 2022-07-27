Not sure what happened to our summer; swimming pools are closing for the season, back-to-school lists are out, and the Box Butte County Fair is just around the corner?

Crawford, Chadron and Alliance have all had their summer festivals and now it is Fair time in Box Butte County, unofficially signaling the end of summer. This will be the 97th Box Butte County Fair with the theme “Rolling into ‘22.”

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the big barn. Volunteers will be cleaning up the Box Butte County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 8 a.m. As per usual, 4-H and FFA members, parents, volunteers, the Extension Office and Fair Board will be getting the buildings and grounds ready for the next two weeks.

If you would like to lend a hand, I’m sure nobody is going to turn down help. If anyone wants to stop and help Chelsie Herian and Marcie Thomas get the Diorama Food Booth all cleaned up that would be greatly appreciated. While you’re there, chat with her about volunteering to work a shift or baking a pie for them to sell.

Gymkhana will once again kick off the fair events at the Bit’N Boot Arena this Sunday, July 31 with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the rodeo beginning at 4 p.m. There will be five age divisions: peewee (7 years and under), junior (8-10), intermediate (11-14), senior (15-18) and adult (19 and over).

Events include several speed events such as barrel racing, pole bending, keyhole race, flag race, speed ball, and the egg race. Entry fee is $3 per event.

Family Fun Night will kick-off the grandstand fair events on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the grandstands. Enjoy a free swim day at the Hemingford Pool before Family Fun Night then head over to the fairgrounds. A week from today, Thursday, August 4 will be the 4-H Fashion Show and Music Contest at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose hall. See you at the Fair.

