Seeking Donations for Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6

To thank Hemingford Public School teachers, parents would like to ask for the public's help in donating goodies. Teacher Appreciation Week begins on Monday, May 2.

“I would like to have a basket of goodies to place in each of the teacher lounges,” said Natasha Schumacher.

Ideas for donations for the baskets would be candy, snacks and/or classroom supplies. Donations may be dropped off at Mobius Communications.

“Options for donations are wide open,” she said. “If you want to do something like a veggie tray or homemade goodies and you would prefer to take them straight to the school on Monday or any day next week that would work too.”

“This is one of the things that came out of the Strategic Planning Meeting and our Parent Advisory Group meetings,” said Schumacher. “I have wanted to do something nice for all of the teachers but I was not sure where to start. I talked to a couple of other parents and we decided that baskets for the whole staff would be a nice gesture.”

“I will pick the donations up on Monday, get the baskets put together and take them to the school,” she noted. “If it is well received I would like to do something similar for parent/teacher conferences rather than just once a year.”

She said that she initially wanted to do something for each individual teacher until she realized how many there are so she thought baskets for the lounges for the teachers to share would be a good place to start.

“When the pandemic hit and we had to homeschool I learned quickly that teaching is a very hard job,” said Schumacher. “Let’s do something nice for these men and women who spend so much time with our children. Teaching can be such thankless job.”

National Teachers Appreciation Week was started in 1984 by the National PTA as a time to expressing gratitude to the professional educators who, with heart, play important roles in shaping students into productive members of society.

