The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met on Tuesday evening for May’s monthly meeting. After going over and approving the consent calendar discussion and action was taken on agenda items.

Hemingford Code Enforcement Officer Kyla Cotant was given approval by the board to host a Yard of the Month: Village Community Engagement Contest.

“I have made the signs and 100% donated my time and any equipment so it’s at no cost to the Village,” said Cotant.

“It’s a great idea, sounds like fun,” said Trustee Lynda Novotny.

To nominate your own yard or another Hemingford resident’s yard for Yard of the Month please pick up a nomination form at the Village Office or from the Hemingford Codes Facebook page.

Candidates will be judged on the total appearance of their exterior property and front yard as viewed from the street. Criteria for judging will be based on the visual attractiveness, creativity, originality, beautification and overall maintenance.

Winners must be willing to have a sign placed in their yard and have photos of their yard published online and in The Ledger. For more guidelines and information please contact Kyla or the Village Office.

Edward (Murph) Planansky came before the board requesting forgiveness on his water bill. There had been on leak at his vacant property that went unfound between billing cycles that had resulted in a $4,250.70 water bill.

“Kyle (Huss, Utilities Supervisor) had noticed that the pump was running hard one morning and thought that there was going to be a main break,” said Village Administrator Barb Staub. “Without a way to locate what he thought was a potential break he was waiting for it to pop up through the streets.”

The home on the property, which is currently used as a camp site for custom harvest crews, has been unlived in for around 20 years so the leak went undetected.

The board discussed the situation with Planansky but did not want to forgive the entire amount as that would be a big cost to the Village and might set precedence for future incidents.

A motion was passed to forgive half of the total water bill.

The first reading was conducted for Ordinance 816. This ordinance would establish a no parking zone on the east side of Ogallala Avenue, between the intersections of Custer Street and Highway 2/Niobrara. The second reading will be held during the next meeting.

The utilities report noted that the pool is ready to go for the season so are the sprinklers in the park, at the ballfields and the islands.

The possibility of establishing a shipping container ordinance was also discussed and will be further discussed at the next meeting.