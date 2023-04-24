Yesterday, my priority bill (LB 77) passed final reading with exactly thirty-three votes. It will be signed by the Governor next Tuesday, May 2nd at 2pm in the Warner Chamber of the Capitol. I have been working on this bill for the entire seven years I’ve spent in the legislature.

When I first was elected to office, I read the Nebraska Constitution. The very first text in the constitution reads as follows:

Article I, Section 1. Statement of rights. All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof. To secure these rights, and the protection of property, governments are instituted among people, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. Source: Neb. Const. art. I, sec. 1 (1875); Amended 1988, Initiative Measure No. 403

After reading this, I researched where this language came from. In 1988 the people of Nebraska collected enough signatures, and put initiative 403 on the ballot. The measure passed with nearly 65% of the vote. The way I see it, this bill keeps a thirty-five year old promise.

The essence of LB 77 is very simple. It is a small transfer of power from the government back to the people. People have a God-given right to keep and bear arms, and we protect that right with our constitution and laws. Upon reading our constitution it became immediately clear to me that Nebraska should be one of the twenty-seven states that allow law abiding citizens to carry a concealed weapon without being forced to pay a fee to the government for a “permit” to exercise their God-given right. The 2nd Amendment is the only constitutionally-protected individual right that one must first get permission from the government before it can be used. This is wrong. No other right protected by the constitution is treated this way.

The framers of our constitution understood the difference between a “privilege” the government can regulate (like driving) and a right protected by our constitution. They made sure a “right” was something I can do whether somebody else likes it or not. Protecting our individual rights is the #1 responsibility of our constitutional republic. LB 77 does that.

I want to sincerely thank the many thousands of people from my district and from across the state who have reached out to me to offer their congratulations. I am humbled and honored by all the support I have received over the many years it took to finally get this done.

