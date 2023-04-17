As of this writing, sixty-two legislative days of our ninety-day legislative session have elapsed. The Unicameral has not passed a single bill. This appears to be the first session in the history of the Nebraska Legislature that has gone this long without passing legislation. This situation is caused by the on-going filibuster led by Senator Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. She has stated that until LB 574 is killed, she will filibuster every single bill before the body. No other state legislature I am aware of allows one member to shut it down. In spite of this, we are continuing to slowly move bills the people of Nebraska have been waiting on.

LB 574 is a bill introduced by Senator Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. The bill would ban mutilating “gender-affirming” surgeries and drugs like puberty blockers for children in Nebraska. The bill passed the second round of debate this week with exactly the thirty-three votes it needed to beat the filibuster. The angry crowd that had gathered in the rotunda became so loud the sergeants-at-arms had to shut the big wooden doors to the chamber. That has never happened since I have been in the body.

LB 626 is the “heartbeat bill” which would ban abortion in Nebraska after cardiac activity is detectable, at about six weeks. After the United States Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case last year, we have a historic opportunity to legally protect our most vulnerable children: those still in their mother’s womb. This bill advanced to Select File Wednesday night with exactly the thirty-three votes that it needed.

LB 753 is a tax credit scholarship bill introduced by Senator Lou Ann Linehan. It will allow more families to have the choice to send their children to local private schools, something that helps young people in Nebraska to receive the best educational opportunities available. Senator Linehan came into the body in 2017 with me and has introduced school choice bills like this repeatedly since she got here. This bill advanced to Final Reading last night with thirty-four votes on the cloture motion.

The advancement of these three bills is a monumental achievement, and I look forward to seeing each of them reach the governor’s desk.

Wednesday this week, Senator Suzanne Geist resigned so she can devote her time and effort to her campaign for the mayor of Lincoln. She came into the Legislature with me in 2017 and I wish her the best of luck. Lincoln would be far better off with her as the mayor. The governor appointed Carolyn Bosn to replace Senator Geist. She is an attorney who was a prosecutor before taking several years off to stay at home with her young children. I think the governor made a great choice, and she is going to be an excellent senator for the people of Legislative District 25.

Although the slow pace of this legislative session is maddening for all of us, I believe that the Legislature is on track to pass a number of historic pieces of legislation this year. My conservative colleagues have been working as a team better than I have ever seen. We have an incredible opportunity to make Nebraska’s laws better resemble its conservative values. That prize is worth the pain of a months-long filibuster.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at; tbrewer@leg.ne.gov. Mail a letter to; Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509 or call us at (402) 471-2628.