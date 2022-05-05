Showing appreciation for teachers

Teacher Appreciation Week began on Monday, May 2, and was celebrated throughout the week. Donations for baskets were collected at Mobius Communications the week beforehand and delivered to both the teachers' work and break rooms at the school on Monday.

“The teachers at Hemingford Public Schools would like to thank Natasha Schumacher and everyone in the community that donated to the teacher appreciation baskets,” said HPS Special Education Director Mandy Plog. “We love our students and all of the parents and other community members that make our school what it is. Thank you all.”

Snacks, mints, chocolates, chips, candy and chap sticks were just some of the items donated.

“What an amazing group of parents and people to put together such a goodie basket for us teachers,” said Hemingford first grade teacher Jennifer Gasseling. “Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you did to show your appreciation for us. We are definitely feeling that and are truly blessed to teach in such a wonderful community.”

“Thank you to everyone who dropped off items for the teacher appreciation baskets,” said Schumacher. “This was a huge success because of all of you. You can still take items to the school if you would like. Our school, our community, and most importantly our children are better because of you.”

