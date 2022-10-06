Sign up for Village Alerts

The Village of Hemingford maintenance crew have been busy working to get things winterized for the upcoming winter months. We all have noticed the hole in the middle of the highway last week and the cones that are still up this week to give the new payment time to cure.

“We went into to fix a leaking water service line connected to a residence,” said Kyle Huss. “We noticed that it was all old galvanized pipes and knew that it is always better to replace those while you can.”

The crew dug out the water service line connecting to the neighboring residence while they were already repairing the leak.

“Now instead of two lines running under the highway we just have the one. This way we weren’t trying to fix the other one during the winter months when it would have most likely leaked,” Huss said.

The Hemingford pool is all winterized as is the ball field. The crew plans to blow out the rest of the underground sprinklers sometime this week.

In other Village of Hemingford news, the ladies at the Village Office are excited to announce that Hemingford residents can sign up for alerts and information from the Village.

“All residents with a cell phone number tied to the account will be automatically enrolled on October 12,” said Deputy Clerk Brigette Jespersen. “This is at no charge to our residents.”

If you would like to sign up before then please text the word HEMINGFORD to 91896.

Residents will receive important notices from the Village such as power or water outages, snow routes, upcoming events and emergencies.

To report an issue just text “Hi” to 308-225-5098 for 24/7 assistance or to quickly report issues. Reporting options are animal control, code, chat, roads, or other. If you have a question, text one or two keywords about the information you are looking for. If you don’t find what you are looking for, text “FAQ.”

Through the texts you will also be able to report issues such as dog at large, tall grass, long tree limbs, etc.

If you would like to opt out of the notifications just simply reply STOP at any time to remove yourself from the notification list.

This service is not for emergencies. In case of emergency please contact the sheriff’s office or dial 911.